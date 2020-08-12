Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos Get Real About Embarrassing Instagrams, Clap Backs and Thirst Traps

The mother-daughter duo gets very candid about their tight-knit relationship in PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue

Lola Consuelos has some thoughts about what her mom Kelly Ripa puts out on social media. And she's not afraid to tell her about it!

Ripa, 49, and Consuelos, 19, sit down together for PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue, which they cover alongside the rest of the Ripa-Consuelos family — Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos, 49, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17 — and open up about their tight-knit relationship. The mother-daughter duo's so close that Consuelos didn't have any problems holding back her true feelings on Ripa's approach to Instagram.

"Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters," Consuelos says in the exclusive interview clip above.

"But that's why the people follow me!" her mom interjects. Consuelos replies: "I understand. But I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."

However, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host believes that she and her haters "have a healthy relationship with each other," and she doesn't take their comments too seriously.

"I think that it's a give and take because...the people that I clap back to are very clever," Ripa tells her daughter. "They're usually very funny, I usually get a good chuckle out of it. They deserve the little pepper! They deserve it. They need it."

But ultimately, Ripa seems to take Consuelos' advice about clapping back at haters to heart. "The one thing I learned about social media from my daughter is apparently I should not clap back. But I feel like the clap back is what people want," she says.

"Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives," her daughter replies. Ripa answers, "Alright, you're always wiser than I am."

The rising NYU sophomore also jokes about how her mom's occasional "belfie" is "ridiculous" and how she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.

"I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa says.