Kelly Ripa Jokingly Starts a 'Roots Watch' as She Goes Without Hair Appointment

Kelly Ripa is keeping it real while social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Sunday night, the talk show took a minute to poke fun at some of the small sacrifices that come with self-isolating — such as skipping out on a routine hair appointment.

“Root watch week one,” she jokingly shared on her Instagram Story, uploading a photo that showed some of her root growth after having to go without a color treatment on her hair during the pandemic.

In the photo, Ripa’s hair was parted down the middle, revealing some gray hair peeking through her signature golden blonde locks.

As several states around the world shut down “non-essential” business to contain the virus, some hair salons are closing their doors for the indefinite future, leaving many wondering how they should be maintaining their hair amid the pandemic.

Speaking to Vogue, Brooklyn-based hairstylist Mischa G urged people not to worry, and reminded everyone that “hair is just hair and it’ll still be here” when the outbreak subsides.

“Reach out to your hairstylist as they will be able to provide the best for tips and tricks on how to maintain your hair health during this time with products you have at home,” he recommended. “In the current climate particularly, having the technology to be able to do this is a wonderful thing, but it doesn’t change the fact that I’d never recommend my clients cutting their own hair at home though!”

“Having a professional fix the damage done will be more time-consuming and more expensive than waiting patiently and having it done correctly once it’s safe to visit a professional in the salon in the future,” he added, urging clients to take this time to nurture their hair with a “healthy diet, and plenty of hydration,” as well some treatments like leave-in conditioner and hydrating oils.

PEOPLE recently spoke to several hair professionals and compiled a list of ways you can maintain your salon hair color at home amid the outbreak.

Ripa, 49, also revealed on Sunday that her daily talk show, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, would be airing remotely, as several other daytime and late-night shows begin to film from home to practice social distancing.

“So this IS happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely. What could possibly go wrong? 😬😂🙄😏,” she shared on Instagram, posting a photo of a video call with co-host Ryan Seacrest and some of the show’s producers.

Just days earlier, Ripa also joined the many other celebrities doing their part to help vulnerable communities. She and husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to aid in relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that the contribution will be allocated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of urgently needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters across New York City.

New York has been one of the U.S. states hit the hardest by the ongoing pandemic. According to a New York Times database, the state has at least 15,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — accounting for nearly half of U.S. cases — and 122 deaths as of Monday morning, March 23.

