Kelly Ripa Jokingly Points Out the Flaw in Husband Mark Consuelos' New Haircut

Kelly Ripa shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her husband shaved his head to beat the summer heat

Mark Consuelos is ready for the summer heat.

With temperatures reaching high 90s in New York City, Consuelos, 51, took matters into his own hands to make sure he was staying cool — he shaved all his hair off.

Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa, 51, showed off his new 'do for the summer on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and the results are quite shocking when you consider the thick head of hair the Riverdale star usually has.

Here's the kicker, though: Ripa told the audience that her husband might have taken things a little too far with his hair.

"Everybody's been complaining about the heat, the heat, the heat, and Mark shaved his head the other day. And now he's cold all the time," she said, making the studio audience laugh at his expense.

When Ripa showed her co-host Ryan Seacrest the picture Consuelos sent her of his hair, the two of them both noted how chiseled his jaw looked. Ripa even pointed out that her husband was "smizing."

"I asked him for a picture because we were doing a story about the heat, and I was like, well, Mark's not hot, he shaved his head and now he's cold all the time," she told Seacrest of why her husband appeared to have taken a quick selfie in a taxi.

Seacrest didn't seem to think Consuelos' hair change was that drastic, but Ripa told him that her husband's hair is actually quite thick and luscious. "It's silky, but it's thick," she said, with Seacrest caving and saying he wouldn't know since he's never actually felt it.

What Ripa seems to find the most funny about Consuelos' new hairstyle, though, is that he's finally realized how cold their bedroom is at home. She said that he asked her the other day if their room felt cold to her, and she told him it's been cold for the past 27 years, he just never realized it.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The couple, who got married in 1996 and shares three kids (Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19) are quick to bring each other up in conversation and share their love on a public scale. Ripa shared on an episode of her show earlier this month that she and her husband took their first kid-free vacation in 25 years — and they loved it.

"So Mark and I were like, 'What are we going to do without the kids?' And the kids were like, 'What are you going to do without us!? We're your whole lives!' And I was like, 'Wrong again, kids,'" she shared on the show, adding that she and Consuelos had the time of their lives.