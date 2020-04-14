Kelly Ripa Says She's Wearing Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola's Clothes Now: 'It's Gone There'

Kelly Ripa has tapped into a new wardrobe source while social distancing — her daughter’s closet!

On Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest told Ripa that he was “running out of things to wear for the show.” And Ripa could totally relate.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” she shared with their at-home audience. “It’s gone there.”

Seacrest added that he found a tag in his sweatshirt: “I ordered this the other day,” he shared with viewers.

Ripa said she’s also relying on her daughter’s beauty skills while in quarantine.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she said of her soft beach waves. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

As for at-home color, Ripa said: “I’ve been spraying my roots. At this point it’s all spray because my hair is all gray.”

When Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 45, first started filming their beloved morning show from home, she shared her concern about running out of things to wear. Luckily, Lola was willing to help out.

Last month, the 18-year-old daughter of Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, 49, made a guest cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan and opened up about “being under lockdown” with her parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to her mom and Seacrest. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

The couple’s three kids — including sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17 — are all at home social distancing as a family.

And when Seacrest asked the mother-daughter duo if they would film a Consuelos family TikTok together, both Kelly and Lola shot him down.

“Are we going to see your mom and your dad doing a TikTok video with you over the weekend?” the TV personality asked.

“No,” Kelly replied, before Lola joked: “Thank god, no.”

“You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lolz than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola,” Ripa told her talk show co-host. “That I can guarantee you.”

Since Lola’s appearance on the show, Ripa got emotional about the growing pains her family is experiencing while quarantining together.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” she confessed to her co-host on the April 8th episode. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”