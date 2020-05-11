The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has been keeping her hair transformation well-documented on Instagram

Kelly Ripa Gives Another Glimpse of Her Gray Hair as She Enters Week Eight of 'Root Watch'

Kelly Ripa's keeping her fans up-to-date on the state of her roots as she continues to embrace her grays.

Since the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has been social distancing and unable to get her blonde hair touched-up, Ripa, 49, has continuously documented her root journey on social media. Now that she's two months into going au naturale, the star's gray root growth is getting even more prominent.

In a new selfie shared on her Instagram Story, Ripa snapped a close-up shot of her roots which appeared to be about an inch-and-a-half grown in. "#rootwatch week 8," the talk show host captioned the photo.

On Monday morning's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa revealed that husband Mark Consuelos finally let her cut his hair ⁠— but made her promise not to share it online. "I cut Mark’s hair. I cut it. I think I did a great job, I really do. I think I did a great job, if I do say so myself," Ripa said.

"First I was trying to film it and then I was trying to take a picture and he was like, ‘This haircut is not for your social media.’ And I said, ‘At this point, everything is for my social media. Everything is content now,'" the star continued.

In a segment about how to cut men's hair at home, Ripa volunteered to cut her oldest son Michael's hair as an example and gave him a trim using her kitchen scissors.

The star also opened up about her own hair woes when co-host Ryan Seacrest complimented her on her new ponytail hairstyle.

"I need a haircut desperately," said Ripa. "I’ve been trimming it myself with kitchen scissors but I really want to lop it off. I want to give myself a bob, but the scissors are just too dull. It’s too risky, it’s just too risky."