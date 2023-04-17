Kelly Ripa Surprises Chilli with a Copy of One of Her Dresses the Singer Once Admired (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are now bonded by the sisterhood of the traveling hot pink gown!

In Monday's debut episode of Live with Kelly and Mark (co-hosted by Ripa, 57, and her husband, Mark Conseulos), the TLC musician, 52, revealed that she really loves the talk show host's outfits.

"Watching you all the years, I'm like, 'I think we're about the same size and she's wearing these amazing outfits every morning that the whole world sees but they haven't seen me in these outfits," joked Thomas.

There's one specific dress of Ripa's that Thomas has been eyeing in particular —the hot pink Jason Wu gown she wore while being honored at Variety's Power of Women luncheon earlier this month, where Thomas was also in attendance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It seems as though Seth Meyers, who received word on Thomas' love for the dress, worked his connections and asked Ripa if she could give the singer the designer item.

Ripa explained during the show, "I have a surprise for you, because when Seth Meyers writes me a hand-written note telling me to do something, I respond in real time," before Consuelos handed the gown to Thomas. As Thomas excitedly shared her gratitude, Ripa told her, "There's plenty more where that came from."

Ripa had to pull a few extra strings to secure the gift, though, she later explains to PEOPLE.

"I actually reached out to Jason and said, 'Is it possible to purchase a second version of that dress?' 'Cause I wasn't sure I could even get a version in extra small because we're both so petite and she's even more petite than I am!" Ripa tells PEOPLE, adding, "It was really special, wasn't it?"

Ripa also wanted to give Thomas a brand-new iteration for another reason. Despite having 25 years of experience doing speeches and making public appearances, Ripa admits she still gets nervous to get up in front of a crowd and she wanted Thomas to have a dress that was sweat-free.

"Nobody understands this, but I have a real fear of public speaking, and when I have to give a speech, it's like, my knees are shaking, my body's trembling, I'm sweating profusely. I have cotton mouth, and I'm really quite terrified. So I wanted her to have a fresh one and not the disgusting one that I destroyed by sweating all over it. So we were able to get her that dress," says Ripa.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Variety via Getty

Although the two had only met recently, Ripa says she felt like she's known the four-time Grammy winner "for so long."

She says, "I told her, 'I really felt like we grew up together!' She is just so sweet and so nice — I was happy to do this small thing for her.

Ripe and Consuelas recently opened up to PEOPLE about their new television gig as a couple. And who knows, maybe one day one of their three children may take the reins. The most likely to co-host in the family next? Their eldest Michael, 25.

"Michael talks about it constantly," Ripa told PEOPLE in their recent cover story. "When we told the kids Mark was [co-hosting], Michael was like 'I would have been perfect for that!'"

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC in syndication (check local listings).