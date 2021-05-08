Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got married on May 1, 1996 and have since welcomed sons Michael, 23, Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19

Kelly Ripa Gets a Tattoo of Her Wedding Date with Mark Consuelos Following 25th Anniversary

So in love!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram Story post, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared that she got "5.1.96" inked on the inside of her elbow.

The date marks the day she and Consuelos, 50, got married.

Ripa — who also got her nails done by tattoo and nail technician Asami I — captioned the reveal, "Clean mani and fine lines."

This isn't Ripa's first tattoo tribute to her husband. The TV personality also has "Consuelos" inked on the inside of her wrist.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver," Ripa wrote on her Instagram in celebration of the milestone, posting sweet throwback pictures throughout their relationship.

She also revealed that Consuelos had gifted her a photo album filled with their memories in honor of the anniversary.

"Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark,"Consuelos wrote in one of the pages.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Riverdale actor topped off his anniversary tribute to Ripa by putting together a video slideshow of their love.

"Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before," Ripa commented.

Consuelos and Ripa met in 1995, when they shared an onscreen romance in All My Children.

The following year, they eloped on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Their 'Traditional and Almost Old-Fashioned' Marriage Roles

Since their marriage, they've welcomed sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19.

The couple recently opened up about their 25-year marriage on the Double Date podcast, revealing that although they are "progressive people" their relationship and parenting style is "very traditional."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.