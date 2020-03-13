Kelly Ripa Brings Fans Behind the Scenes While Getting Botox: 'There's Been a Lot of Worrying'

Kelly Ripa kept it real as she visited her dermatologist to get a Botox touch-up.

Never one to hold things back, Ripa, 49, shared a behind-the-scenes look on her Instagram Story as New York City dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik prepared to give her the muscle relaxing, wrinkle reducing injectable.

“Hi everyone. We’re going to talk about a certain medical problem,” Anolik said in a selfie video alongside Ripa on her Instagram. She continued: “Yes, there’s a very serious medical problem going around right now. What is it?”

“It’s Botox deficiency,” Anolik replied. “Acute!” Ripa jokingly added. The doctor said: “A lot of side effects. Lines, wrinkles.”

Then Ripa explained one of the recent stressors which she thinks has made her forehead lines more prominent.

“In this time we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying, you can see it is written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome,” the talk show host said, referencing the heightened sense of concern surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.

Once Anolik finished treating Ripa, she showed fans what her skin looked like and asked, “What do you think? Did I survive? Is there any Botox left for anyone else doctor?”

He jokingly replied, “We used it all up, hopefully there won’t be a shortage.”

Ripa hasn’t been shy about discussing unfortunate Botox experiences she’s had in the past. During an episode of Live with Kelly in 2016, the star got candid about one of her beauty mistakes.

“I’m going to tell you a story I’ve never told anyone,” she said. “I got bad Botox about … what was it, a year ago? And it was bad. It did something to my good side, so then I had two bad sides. I’m not kidding!”

Beyond that, Ripa didn’t want to say much more about the bad Botox, but she did share that the injection was already starting to wear off.

“I’m starting to look myself again, but there was about a six-month period where people were like: ‘What’s wrong with Kelly? She doesn’t smile anymore,’” said Ripa. “And I was like: ‘I am smiling!’”