Kelly Ripa Flawlessly Handles a Minor Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing on 'Live' : 'Who Cares?'

Kelly Ripa knows how to shake it off.

On Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark (co-hosted by Ripa, 52, and her husband, Mark Conseulos), Ripa handled a minor wardrobe malfunction like a pro while learning how to jive from Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

One move, in particular, was to blame, as Johnson, 29, demonstrated spinning her back down onto Chmerkovskiy's knee, Ripa followed suit with Consuelos, 52, as her dance partner.

"Did the entire back of my dress rip open? OK, fine. It's just a breakaway dress," she joked after standing back up.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But Ripa wasn't going to let it stop her from moving and grooving. From there, she ripped off a piece of her dress and threw it to the side. "Who cares?" she valiantly proclaimed.

She then told Johnson that she wanted to continue learning the combination.

"So far I've torn my dress," Ripa said, to which Johnson responded, "That's what dance is all about."

After going through all the moves, the couples performed the entire routine to a snippet of Lizzo's "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

RELATED VIDEO: People Cover Story: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Live recently underwent a major change in co-hosts, as Consuelos took over for Ryan Seacrest — who joined the syndicated ABC daytime show in 2017 — after announcing his exit from the series in February.

Earlier this month, Ripa shared with PEOPLE that it would be a "seamless" transition between co-hosts, adding that "nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug."

Ripa and Consuelas also opened up to PEOPLE in their recent cover story. "To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Ripa said. "We've been so uniquely blessed."

As for what the pairing means for the irreverent and feel-good show? "It's going to be off the rails!" Ripa said with a laugh. "It's indescribable [and] we're super, super grateful," added Consuelos.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC in syndication (check local listings).