Kelly Ripa Dresses as Wedding Teresa Giudice –– Big Hair and All! –– for 'Live' 's Halloween Special

Catch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip showing Ripa's mega-transformation into the Real Housewives of New Jersey star

By
Published on October 31, 2022 04:46 PM

Among Kelly Ripa's many Halloween costumes this year, her appearance as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was appropriately hair-raising!

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, Ripa's transformation as "Wedding Teresa," had the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, laughing – and bringing back some of her own memories.

"Every girl that I went to high school with at prom," the star deadpanned about her costume, after Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress shared with her a photo he had just taken of her look.

Ripa, also an NJ native, channeled the Giudice's August nuptials ensemble with a replica strapless bridal gown, sheer gloves, and a tower of cascading hair and sparkly tiara.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> dresses up as <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> for Halloween
Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ripa added, "This is every girl that I went to high school with's prom look – including myself!"

On the 2022 iteration of the annual Halloween spectacular, Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, and their team also embodied characters from Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and The Bear.

"Halloween at Live with Kelly and Ryan is crazy, frenetic and fun," hair and makeup artists Diane D'Agostino and Michelle Champagne told PEOPLE before the big day. It's always an energetic and creative experience."

About 40 wigs were used during the live show this year, between Kelly, Ryan, [Executive Producer Michael] Gelman and Art [Moore, executive in charge of production and WABC-TV's vice president of programming]," they said. "It's scary-fun work, but someone's gotta do it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Ryan Seacrest Take PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of The Annual 'Live' Halloween Special
WABC

Over the years, Ripa has truly rocked some epic looks on the shows.

With nearly two decades of killer costumes to her credit, she's been Pamela Anderson, Morticia Addams, Daphne Bridgerton from Netflix's Bridgerton, Sarah Palin, Michael Jackson, Cher, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and more.

