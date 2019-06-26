Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Takes Stunning Photo of Her Mom 'Under the Sun' in White Bikini

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is having some fun under the sun!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a stunning photo to her Instagram on Tuesday of herself wearing a white bikini and a white embroidered beach cover-up. In the photo, Ripa’s shoulder-length blonde hair is loose in the wind and she sports dark sunglasses on a perfect-looking beach.

“Sous le soleil avec #papa(Not pictured)” Ripa, 48, wrote in the photo’s caption. She also tagged her daughter Lola Consuelos, 18, who took the photo for her mom. The caption, written in French, translates to “under the sun with #papa.”

Ripa’s husband and Lola’s dad, Mark Consuelos, commented on his wife’s photo with heart and pizza emoji: “♥️♥️🍕♥️♥️”

In his own Instagram Stories, Mark, 48, also shared some photo of the beach from the family’s getaway, as well as a smiling picture with Ripa and their son Michael, 22.

But her husband wasn’t the only celebrity to notice her bikini photo.

“I would do anything for legs 🦵🏼 like this!!!!! Anything. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Damn sis” added Holly Robinson Peete, while Consuelos’ Riverdale costar Marisol Nichols commented, “Stunning!!!”

“I’m dead. What is happening here?!? Gorgeous!!!” said Jessica Capshaw, while David Muir gave Ripa a string of fire emojis.

The family time comes after Ripa and Mark revealed that their daughter Lola walked in on them having sex — on her 18th birthday.

Ripa told the Live audience that Lola “shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray.'”

The encounter led to an awkward family brunch, and Mark recalled that Lola told them, “‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.'”

But despite the awkward family moment, the Ripa-Consuelos clan remains close. The parents of three recently revealed the best advice they’ve given to their kids over the years.

“I think especially with the programs that they’re in, the peers they are going to school with are people they are going to be working with, so [we’ve told them] make connections, cultivate those relationships,” Mark told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“I think what they have learned so far in their young lives is that you show up for people when they show up for you and you show up. And you don’t make a commitment and suddenly a better offer comes along [and you leave the other behind],” Ripa added.