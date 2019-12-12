Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Wears Stylish Silk Slip Dress for Family Christmas Card

Lola Consuelos is looking as stylish as ever in the Consuelos family Christmas card!

The 18-year-old’s mom Kelly Ripa revealed the family’s holiday greeting card on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, showing off Lola’s trendy look as she wears a silk slip dress in the joyous photos, which were taken during their photo shoot for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue earlier this year.

Lola, a freshman at New York University, paired her black frock with strappy black heels and gold bracelets, with her long brown hair worn down around her shoulders.

Ripa, 49, excitedly shared the Christmas card on Live, telling co-host Ryan Seacrest that it’s the first time in 22 years she’s appeared in the photos.

“I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too,” Ripa said, proudly showing off the creative pictures, which were taken by photographer Miller Mobley.

Seacrest, 44, joked that the photos looked like the teaser for a “new series coming to prime time I can’t wait to watch.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest Live With Kelly & Ryan

“You guys, I don’t think you appreciate [the fact that] I’m in the Christmas card!” Ripa said. “The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy.”

Ripa also shared the cards on Instagram, writing in the caption, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”

But Lola isn’t the only stylish member of the family. Her mom also stunned in a white feathered skirt and black tank, which the talk show host paired with a cream-colored blazer in a few of the snaps. Both Lola and Ripa were styled by Audrey Slater.

Image zoom Consuelos family Christmas card Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Michael Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Mark Consuelos Miller Mobley

The men of the family, Mark Consuelos, and Lola’s brothers Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, all looked sharp in suit jackets.

The slip dress has become a signature look for Lola as she wore a similar silhouette to both her junior and senior proms.

Ripa and Lola recently had another stylish mother-daughter moment while attending the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday, which Ripa co-hosted with Anderson Cooper.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Image zoom Lola Consuelos

Both women wore long-sleeved, high-necked mini dresses for the gala as they posed for cameras outside of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Ripa donned a sparkly black velvet Balmain dress worn with embellished black heels, while her middle child wore a navy satin dress from Reformation — the same she wore to the family’s Thanksgiving celebration last month — paired with a drop necklace and white Off-White heeled booties complete with the brand’s signature “For Walking” printed on the side.