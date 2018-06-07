Proud Mom! Kelly Ripa Shares Beautiful Photo of Daughter Lola Consuelos at Prom

Prom season is officially in full swing, and Kelly Ripa couldn’t have been more excited to send off her 16-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos to the event.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show host shared a beautiful photo of her daughter posing with her dapper date in front of a large fountain before the couple headed off to their prom.

“Prom night 2018 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐,” Ripa captioned the shot.

For the occasion, Consuelos selected a pastel purple Alice + Olivia satin evening gown — available for $395 at Neiman Marcus — featuring ruching on the side, delicate straps and a side slit.

She wore her hair in a sleek down and straight style and accessorized the look with matching colored sandals, a pendant necklace and of course, a white flower corsage on her wrist.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a famous face sporting this Alice + Olivia dress. Demi Lovato first wore the design on the red carpet at the 2017 InStyle Awards, but added a lilac grommet belt around her waist for a little extra edge and matching purple eye shadow.

During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last fall, Ripa revealed that her daughter wished dad Mark Consuelos was as lenient in real life as his character Hiram Lodge is on the hit teen drama Riverdale.

“You know, so Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!'” Ripa said. “And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV!'”

Ripa added, “I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, ‘I cannot believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.'”