Kelly Ripa is one proud mama!

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host just shared beautiful prom photos of her 17-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, all dressed up and ready to head off to the school dance.

Ripa, 48, shared two snaps, one of Consuelos pinning a boutonnière to her dapper date’s lapel, and another posing with Lola herself.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” Ripa captioned the photos, tagging Consuelos and her date’s Instagram accounts.

Consuelos chose an emerald green evening gown featuring a V-neck and slit at the skirt. She styled her hair in long, loose waves and accessorized with metallic sandals, lariat necklace and the essential flower corsage on her wrist.

Lola’s dad, actor Mark Consuelos, shared the same photo of wife Ripa posing with Lola writing, “My girls…❤️♥️….#prom.”

Last year Ripa shared a snap of Lola heading off to prom with her date (the same plus-one she went with this year) wearing a pastel purple Alice + Olivia satin evening gown posing in front of a large fountain.

In April the entire Ripa-Consuelos family (which also includes sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16) sat down for PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful issue where Mark and Kelly dished about the beauty and style advice they’re handing down to their kids.

“What is the one thing I’ve always told you?” Ripa asked Lola. When Lola searched for the answer, Ripa interjected: “Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I’m so right about that.”

Ripa also said she wanted Lola to cut her hair into a short bob, but that is “never happening,” Lola insisted.

“You’ve had hair that short before and it looked so cute!” persisted Ripa.

“When I was 4, mom. I had that cut when I was 4. So it’s happened. And it’s not happening again,” Lola said.

One piece of advice that Lola is following is Ripa’s makeup suggestion that “less is more.” “Although sometimes I look back on pictures of myself from eighth grade and think, oh, I just did not get it at all,” said Lola.

In the end, Mark and Ripa both agreed that all of their kids understand that beauty comes from within.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Mark explained. “And our kids get that.” Added Ripa, “They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty.”

They also revealed that out of everyone in the family, Lola is the funniest.

“The funniest, hands down,” said her older brother, Michael.

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation,” said Mark.