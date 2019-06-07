All About Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola's Custom Prom Dress - and Her Date's Ryan Seacrest Tuxedo!

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos went full on fashion with her prom look – and so did her date!

Consuelos, 17, looked all grown up as she headed out for the school dance with her date wearing a stunning emerald evening gown designed by N.Y.C.-based tailor Raza Wijdan. Her gorgeous dress, which featured a V-neck and high slit up one side, was styled by her mom’s Live! with Kelly and Ryan fashion stylist, Audrey Slater.

The high school senior accessorized the satin design with metallic sandals, a lariat necklace, a single gold bangle bracelet and of course, a flower corsage on her wrist. Ripa looked just as stylish herself sporting a printed BA&SH wrap dress.

Slater shared a sweet photo of Ripa and Conseulos before the prom on Instagram writing, “Hot damn, there’s nothing I ❤️ more than the pleasure of dressing a Consuelos babe (or two). 💥🔥⚡️.”

The teen went for full on glam when it came to her makeup look as well. Celebrity makeup artist Todd Delano enhanced Consuelos’ glowing complexion with a soft look and defined eyelashes.

Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad, who frequently does Ripa’s hair for red carpet events, styled Consuelos’ deep brunette locks in loose, romantic waves deeply parted on one side.

“I described it as the modern take on old Hollywood,” Trygstad tells PEOPLE. “We wanted shiny waves that kept the overall look sleek. We added a little movement, but nothing too overdone or set-looking. Just young and fresh!”

As for her date, he wore a classic tuxedo look from Ryan Seacrest’s menswear line, Ryan Seacrest Distinction.

Ripa proudly sent her daughter off to prom and shared multiple photos from a pre-prom party on Instagram and Instagram Story.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” Ripa wrote, tagging both Consuelos and her date.

Consuelos’ dad, actor Mark Consuelos, shared the same photo of wife Ripa posing with his daughter and writing, “My girls…❤️♥️….#prom.”

Last year, Ripa shared a snap of Lola heading off to prom with her date (the same plus-one she went with this year) wearing a pastel purple Alice + Olivia satin evening gown and matching shoes.