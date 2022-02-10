Kelly Ripa Considers Getting Lip Fillers as Makeup Artist Tells Her 'It Might Be Time'

Kelly Ripa revealed on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that she consulted her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle about possible lip injections

Kelly Ripa has some beauty enhancements on the brain.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, candidly chatted about lip fillers with Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday's show, where she admitted she has been considering getting injections of her own.

Ripa said social media first gave her the idea, explaining, "I do believe that somehow the phone hears me and has now gone into my brain. Remember I told you I went into those lips? Somehow, you click something on Instagram and the next thing you know, five hours later you've decided you want to have your lips done but in Ukraine."

She added, "My phone says — according to what I've curated, because I've saved everything — they can do this thing with your lips that make your lips look like lips from the S.W.A.K. You know, like a [smooch]. You know that? Like the big, full — you know what I'm talking about? Sealed with a kiss!"

However, Seacrest, 47, wasn't so convinced, telling his co-host, "For me, lips… somehow sometimes lips continue to lip after they've been lipped once. They keep lipping. Do you know what I mean? They look like too much lips. They're over-lipped."

Thankfully, Ripa said she has a trusty consultant who would never steer her wrong when it comes to beauty: Kristofer Buckle, her makeup artist. Along with Ripa, Buckle works with celebrities like Mariah Carey, Jessica Chastain and recently, Lindsay Lohan.

Ripa said Buckle "always tells me the truth," and even encouraged her to explore the possibility of lip fillers when she asked for his opinion.

"I go, 'You know, I've been watching all these injectable lips that they do now, and I've been thinking about putting filler in my lips. What do you think?,' Thinking he would go, 'Don't do that,' " she said. "He was like, 'It might be time.' "

Ripa said she trusts Buckle "because he lets me know when everybody else is like, 'You're fine,' he's like, 'The time has come.' Like when I used to put the Botox in my armpits, he was like, 'Maybe have them, instead of your armpits, put it in your face.' And I was like, 'You're right.' "

After discussing lip injections on Wednesday's show, Ripa and Seacrest once again chatted about the procedure on Thursday, where Ripa explained how she first fell into a "lip hole" of photos showing results from injections on Instagram.

"Everything starts with me the way it starts for most women: organically in the nail salon," she said. "So I was in the nail salon and I overheard two millennials speaking about this — I believe it started with them texting each other and then they were like, 'Just do '#RussianLips,' and I believe I broke the chair leaning back trying to hear the conversation."

Ripa said she was especially intrigued by the overheard conversation because she has a 20-year-old daughter of her own, Lola Consuelos, whom she shares with husband Mark Conseulos.