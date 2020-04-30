Kelly Ripa Compares Ryan Seacrest's 'At-Home Haircut' to Heat Miser from Christmas TV Specials

"I mean, I can watch Ryan's hair explode on the side all day long," Kelly Ripa remarked of Ryan Seacrest's thick locks on their morning show

Ryan Seacrest's new haircut is reminding Kelly Ripa of a not-so-beloved television character.

On Thursday, Ripa, 49, shared a hilarious side-by-side comparison of her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 45, and the Heat Miser from the popular Rankin/Bass Christmas specials on her Instagram, captioning the image: "I rest my case. #heatmiser vs. @ryanseacrest 🔥😜 #haircut #athomehaircut."

The split-screen, which Ripa said was created by producer Albert Bianchini, shows Seacrest rocking the same spiked hairstyle as the Year Without a Santa Claus villain.

The humorous image of Seacrest was taken from an earlier broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan that morning, in which the American Idol host learned how to cut his own hair while social distancing from home.

In a segment providing tips for men on cutting their own hair, both Seacrest and Ripa got advice from hair expert Xavier Cruz, founder of Barba Men's Grooming Boutique in New York City. Cruz demonstrated the best techniques on his partner Juan Pablo Gomez while Seacrest followed along on himself and Ripa enlisted the help of her oldest son with husband Mark Consuelos, Michael, 22.

"I have scissors. Kitchen scissors," said Ripa, who recently revealed that she's been cutting her own hair with kitchen scissors while staying at home. Nonetheless, Cruz had some helpful tips for getting a clean cut.

"If you’re just using scissors, you can do a scissor over comb. Michael already cut his hair so you want to just clean it up a little bit," explained Cruz. "Just take some small sections and clean up the ends. … Small easy little snips, that’s all you need."

As for Seacrest, he learned how to trim the sides of his head using an electric clippers.

"You just want to put it on the largest setting to be on the safe side," Cruz advised. "You're just going from the nape [of the neck] and just go straight up ... to the bottom of your crown. Easy strokes. When you get to the top, you just flick the buzzer away."

"I mean, I can watch Ryan's hair explode on the side all day long," Ripa remarked of her co-host's thick locks. "It's kind of fascinating to watch."

"That is some real width, isn't it?" Seacrest quipped with a laugh.

Earlier in the episode, Seacrest asked his co-host if her husband had ever shaved his head fully.

"Mark has shaved his head completely bald, many times," she explained. "He’s done it for roles, like when he’s gotten a role on the show and he’s had to shave his head. And then he’s just done it for pleasure/to upset me.”

