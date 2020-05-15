Kelly Ripa Claps Back After Viewers Critique Her Glam: 'Certain Things Don't Matter Anymore'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said

Kelly Ripa's not letting any haters bring her down.

When Ripa, 49, learned during Friday morning's show that some viewers have been saying that she and co-host Ryan Seacrest occasionally look shiny while doing their own makeup for at-home filming, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host made it clear that right now, her appearance is the least of her worries.

"I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don’t matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter," Ripa said.

Seacrest, 45, told his co-host that "once in awhile" some viewers say the duo looks "shiny in our DIY show process," but Ripa quickly shut down the remark.

"First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, 'How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,'" the star said.

Seacrest added, "It’s a disaster!"

At this point in the process, Ripa said she's "this close to just pulling the laptop into the bed." But she promised she won't get to that point. "I’m not going to do that because I keep telling myself, 'You’re a professional and this is still a TV show and the days matter,'" she said. "It’s my mantra."

Ripa then jokingly called out her co-host for using some bronzer to touch up any oiliness he gets on his face throughout the broadcast. "I believe that you are wearing bronzer and I think it looks rather fetching on you. And I believe that you are wearing Terracotta [the name of Guerlain's bronzer], if I’m not mistaken," she said to Seacrest.

Then he pulled out the multi-colored powder, which appears to be the Guerlain Terracotta Light Natural Healthy Glow and Radiance Bronzing Powder.. "Here's what it looks like. This is what's in my drawer to avoid a glisten-y presentation," Seacrest said.

Ripa admitted while she's been doing makeup for the show by herself at home, she's actually been using some pretty old products. "I'm not proud of this. I for one have not ordered makeup and I’m just using what I have," she said. "Some of it, I’m sure, is probably toxic. It’s probably way past its expiration date."

The star has previously revealed that she started digging into 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos' makeup arsenal while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan remotely.

”I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help,” she said. “All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.”