Kelly Ripa Keeps It Real as She Blots Oil from Her Face on Live TV: 'It's Disgusting'

Kelly Ripa Keeps It Real As She Blots Oil from Her Face on Live TV

Kelly Ripa has always been candid about her on-camera appearance, especially when filming Live with Kelly and Ryan remotely. She's shown fans her gray hair "root watch" and clapped back at critiques for her at-home makeup application. And for her latest keeping-it-real-moment, she brought blotting papers on live TV.

On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest started announcing the day's lineup of celebrity guests on their virtual broadcast, when Ripa noticed her face was a bit shinier than normal. So she took matters into her own hands.

"I'm noticing on the feed here that my face looks extra glisten-y and so I thought I would just de-glisten. Too much face oil," Ripa, 51, said on-air.

Seacrest, 47, chimed in, "There is a little bit of grease on that."

"Do you think? Ripa replied. "It's disgusting. Hello!"

Back in May 2020, when the talk show first switched to virtual broadcasts, Ripa said she learned that some viewers thought she and Seacrest's looks were a bit too shiny, when they did their own makeup at-home amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't care. I have a new outlook on life," Ripa said on-air at the time. "Certain things don't matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don't matter."

Seacrest told his co-host that "once in awhile" some viewers say the duo looks "shiny in our DIY show process," but Ripa quickly shut down the remark.

"First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, 'How dare you and you're lucky that we actually put clothes on. It's harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,'" the star said.

Ripa then jokingly called out her co-host for using some bronzer to touch up any oiliness he got on his face throughout the broadcast. "I believe that you are wearing bronzer and I think it looks rather fetching on you. And I believe that you are wearing Terracotta [the name of Guerlain's bronzer], if I'm not mistaken," she said to Seacrest.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Credit: Live with Kelly and Ryan

Then he pulled out the multi-colored powder, which appeared to be the Guerlain Terracotta Light Natural Healthy Glow and Radiance Bronzing Powder.. "Here's what it looks like. This is what's in my drawer to avoid a glisten-y presentation," Seacrest said at the time.

Ripa continued to keep it real on Thursday's episode, when she opened up about one of the more recent things she ditched from her closet — her tattered up American Apparel "training bras."

"[American Apparel] used to make the perfect training bra and then they went out of business and I tried to get as many as I could but sadly, sadly, the final American Apparel training bra has gone the way of the dust bin because it became so thread bare that it was a 'bra' in theory only, it was more like a pair of elastic straps," she said.

Another thing she recently admitted to throwing out of her closet was her collection of skinny jeans. In December, she told her co-host for the day, husband Mark Consuelos, that she "finally parted with things that were just a pipe dream."

"You know what I mean? Where you're like, 'I'm not doing it anymore? This is a thing of the past. This is never going to happen for me again and TikTok says it's inappropriate for me to wear these things.'"