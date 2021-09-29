On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, guest host Mark Consuelos explained why he constantly looks like he's sporting eyeliner, something wife Kelly Ripa loves

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Address Speculation That He Wears Eyeliner: 'It Doesn't Come Off'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always candid when they co-host together on Live with Kelly and Ryan, addressing everything from their thirst traps on Instagram to life as empty nesters.

And on Wednesday, the husband and wife duo were at it again, this time tackling a more light-hearted debate that's been brewing for a while: whether or not Consuelos, 50, wears eyeliner.

"His eyelashes are so thick at the bottom," Ripa, 50, explained, adding, "And thank god, all of the children inherited your eyelashes."

She continued, "It's a common thing in his life where people think he's wearing eyeliner. .. Mark's been trying to wipe it off for years."

"It doesn't come off," Consuelos quipped as his wife said, "He doesn't appreciate it. It's that common thing where they don't appreciate it."

Ripa and the Riverdale star share sons Joaquin, 18, and Michael, 24, and daughter Lola, 20.

"I'm just glad our daughter got the eyelashes too because I would be very irritated if only the boys got it," the talk show host admitted. "Because it's a thing where men get the eyelashes and we get the eyelash salon down the street."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids

The eyeliner speculation still affects Consuelos to this day.

Earlier in the show, the actor said he was "getting briefed" backstage by the show's executive producer Michael Gelman when in the midst of "getting a little powder, stage makeup" Gelman ''stops and he looks at me and he goes, 'Hey, did they put something on your eye? On the bottom eye? It's so dark.'"

Consuelos continued, "And I batted my eyelashes and said, 'No Michael, they didn't.'"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan producer admitted, "I thought there was some eyeliner, but I didn't see [the makeup artist] putting it on. I was like, 'Whoa!'"

Ripa later recalled the moment she and her now-husband began filming All My Children together and Consuelos' lashes stopped production.

"We started working together because he was my scene partner a lot, and the first day Mark walks on set — saunters, slithers if you will — and we start our scene and 'CUT,'" she remembered. "And then a makeup artist comes on, into the middle of the scene — it's unprecedented, they don't stop a scene for makeup. Your head could fall off, they're not going to stop a scene. Only if there's a boom shadow or a weird camera shot does a scene stop."

The talk show host continued, "The makeup artist walks in, looks at Mark, and says, 'He's not wearing any!' and walks out. And that began the 'Is Mark Conseulos wearing guyliner?' [debate]."