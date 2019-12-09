Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Are the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo in Mini Dresses at CNN Gala

It was a mother-daughter date night for Kelly Ripa and her 18-year-old daughter, Lola Grace.

On Sunday, the duo graced the red carpet for the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event with Anderson Cooper, co-hosted by Ripa.

Both Ripa and Lola posed for cameras outside of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City wearing similar high-neck, long-sleeved mini dresses for the evening.

The 49-year-old TV show host opted for a sparkly black velvet dress she paired with embellished black heels while Lola wore a sapphire satin dress that she paired with a drop necklace and white Off-White heeled booties with their signature “For Walking” printed on the side.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

The New York University student previously wore the same dress for the family’s Thanksgiving celebration last month. Ripa shared a photo of her family the day after the festivities, where it appeared that the mother of three donned a similar dress but in emerald green.

“#thankful for this #blackfriday #thanksgiving photo. Better late than never. 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃,” she captioned the snap, with featured the two women along with Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, 48, and their two sons, Michael Joseph, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

Ripa previously shared a throwback photo of the family to mark the special holiday, which brought the whole family back together, as Joaquin is the only one left living at home with his parents.

Michael is a senior at New York University and currently living in his own Big Apple apartment, while Lola, who is a freshman and studying music at the same school, lives in the dorms.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

According to Ripa, Lola has been thoroughly enjoying her college experience thus far. “She loves it, she loves it,” Ripa told guest co-host Cooper on her talk show earlier last month.

“When she was a little girl, like, 3 years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom. First she played sleep away camp, then she played dorm room,” Ripa added. “So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!”

When Cooper asked if she had dropped Lola off at school, Ripa joked that her daughter’s enthusiasm to move out made for an easy process.

“Dropped her off? She jumped out of a moving car and was like, ‘Bye!’ Bye, bye!’” Ripa teased.