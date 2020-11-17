Kelly Osbourne Sports Eyepatch After Makeup-Related Injury: 'All I Can Say Is 2020'

Kelly Osbourne has a new wear-everywhere accessory after a mishap in the makeup chair.

On Monday, the 36-year-old star debuted a new eyepatch after suffering from a mascara-related injury earlier this week.

"When your makeup artist says, 'Don't move,' don't move. Don't move at all," Osbourne reportedly said on her Instagram Story Monday, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm currently on my way to the eye doctor because I scratched my f------ eyeball on a mascara wipe."

When her makeup artist, who was with her at the time, apologized she responded, "It was my fault! It really was my fault. I moved right into it. I really hope I get an eyepatch because that would be a f------ look."

It seems Osbourne got her wish, as later that day she shared a number of selfies and videos sporting her new eyepatch on Instagram.

"The only good thing about this is that it does look like I could maybe poison you and kick the s--- out of you just by looking at you," the "One Word" singer said, before adding, "It still hurts."

She also showed her followers what her eyepatch looks like under a protective face shield. "This is some 2020 s---," Osbourne said in the clip posted to her feed. Meanwhile, her caption reads, "All I can say is 2020."

Her injury aside, Osbourne has also been showing off her new figure after revealing earlier this year that she lost 85 lbs. The transformation was the result of a total mental and physical health shift that started years ago, after getting gastric sleeve surgery.

"I still can’t believe that this is actually me in these pictures!!!! 🤯 hard work, acceptance of who you really [are] Deep down under all that insecurity/fat can turn into a beautiful thing," she wrote in a post last month which showed the star in a form-fitting black dress.