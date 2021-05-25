Kelly Osbourne Denies Getting Plastic Surgery: 'Let's Squash These Stupid Rumors'

While she hasn't gone under the knife, Kelly Osbourne said she has gotten a "couple of injections" in her lips, jaw and forehead

Kelly Osbourne is getting real about the cosmetic work she has — and hasn't — had done.

As she was getting her makeup applied, the reality star, 36, went on social media to address the "stupid rumors" that she saw circulating about her appearance.

"Good morning everyone. I'm currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am," Osbourne said in an Instagram video.

"I have not had plastic surgery. I have never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here," she continued. "I do not lie but thank you for the compliment."

Osbourne captioned the post, "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments section with praise and support. "U look incredible. F--- em," Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke wrote, "You look GORGEOUS!" Actress Christy Carlson Romano added: "Haters gonna hate. ❤️❤️❤️ love ya."

Osbourne, who revealed she relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety last month, has been exuding positive energy on social media. The star showed off her new, long lavender 'do a few weeks ago, which she said helped give her a fresh "outlook" on life.

"New hair!! New outlook!! 💜🤔," Osbourne captioned one Instagram photo. On another photo she wrote, "Better days are coming... they are called Saturday & Sunday!!!!! 😉."

"I had surgery; I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say," Osbourne told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their "Hollywood Raw" podcast in August, in response to rumors about plastic surgery. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Osbourne emphasized, though, that the surgery requires a complete lifestyle change.