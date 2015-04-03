Kelly Clarkson recently had a baby, got married and joined the cast of American Idol as a mentor. But even with all of her recent successes, it seems people can’t stop focusing on her weight. Luckily, the singer doesn’t really care what anyone thinks (remember when she responded to those horrible body-shaming tweets?), and she addressed her critics in a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Christopher Polk/Getty

When asked about the negativity she’s received regarding her weight, the 32-year-old told DeGeneres she’s been on the receiving end of these comments for years. “I love how people think that’s new — like, ‘Welcome to the past 13 years,’ ” she told the TV host. “Yeah, I was the biggest girl on [American Idol], too. And I wasn’t big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on Idol, and I’ve kind of always gotten that.”

But that doesn’t mean the hurtful comments don’t affect the singer — especially if the comments are coming from someone she knows. “Well, it hurts your feelings more if it’s someone else that you like,” she said. “I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I’ll have a meet-and-greet after the show and a girl who’s, like, bigger than me will be in the meet-and-greet and be like, ‘Wow, if they think you’re big, I must be so fat to them.’ ”

Despite people’s negativity, Clarkson’s going to keep on doing whatever she wants, whether that involves working out or enjoying little indulgences every now and then. “It’s like, you’re just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn’t meant that we’re gonna be that forever,” she said. “That’s the thing. Sometimes we’re more fit. Like especially me, I’m such a creative person that I yo-yo. So sometimes I’m more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don’t, and I’m like … I’d rather have wine.” So, exactly like the rest of us, then.

–Sarah Kinonen