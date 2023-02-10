Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 10, 2023 08:50 AM
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her football fan stripes.

The Voice host, 40, dazzled in a Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress at the NFL Honors award show Thursday to signify her love for her hometown team (Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Tx., which is just 33 miles outside of Dallas.)

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer took the stage to host the awards sporting a dark navy blue and white 88 jersey, which is a famous number in Cowboys history, per ESPN, having belonged to great wide receivers like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant. It's currently also being worn on the field by CeeDee Lamb.

Clarkson's top flowed into a black and white striped skirt featuring the jersey numbers and last names of current Cowboys players including running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, alongside several others.

Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo before the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, in Phoenix Super Bowl Honors
Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

The head-turning gown also featured white and navy blue star motifs down the skirt and on Clarkson's arms to represent the Cowboys, along with the classic NFL logo. Clarkson opted to accessorize her NFL look with simple hoop earrings and straightened hair.

Sharing the gown on Twitter, Clarkson wrote, "Thank you so much @NFL honors! I had such a good time hosting tonight. See you at the Super Bowl!"

She was even able to get in a couple of snaps with Prescott and Dallas Cowboy alum Emmitt Smith backstage, giving them a special shoutout on social media. In one photo, she and Prescott, wearing a shiny lime green suit, smile up at the camera, while in the other, she excitedly points to Smith, who grins back wearing a simple black and white suit and tie.

The "Stronger" singer wasn't afraid to go all out to make history as the first female host for the prestigious NFL Honors' Awards. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the honor, Clarkson said she was happy to represent the female fans in football.

"I mean, that it's a really cool thing," she told ET. "It's a lot of weight to carry, 'cause I know there's a lot of females in this whole industry in general. I was like, 'Man, I want them all to be standing there with me.'"

"But I'm gonna stand for them and I hope everybody has a good time tonight," she continued. "I'm very proud to be the first one."

Kelly Clarkson performs during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game
David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Clarkson — who hosts a popular daytime television show on NBC — noted that being asked to helm the NFL Honors by the network was perfect timing.

"I guess [once] you host a show they start asking you to host everything," she joked. "I'm excited though! This is actually the year I really got into football with my girlfriends and my sisters."

Clarkson has been a fan of the Cowboys for a while, having released an anthem song called "Get Up" for the team in 2012, but she told ET that she has now become a "die hard" fan.

"We still win even though we lose. It's remarkable," she teased.

The awards come ahead of the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, which is set to air on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

