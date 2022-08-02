Stylists Wayman and Micah tell PEOPLE that their goal for Keke Palmer's press tour is "elevated cool girl"

Keke Palmer's Super-Bright Nope Promo Looks 'Highlight Her Charm, Charisma and Vibrancy,' Her Stylists Say

Keke Palmer's fashion on her Nope promo tour deserves a resounding "yep."

The actress has been around the world for the Jordan Peele-directed movie, and at every stop she's left fans speechless with her showstopping bright, bold looks in Day Glo and neon shades.

Wayman and Micah are the stylists responsible for Palmer's many style highlights (pun intended) has made her case for taking inspiration from your favorite highlighters and turning them into high fashion.

"We are aiming for an elevated cool girl vibe with Keke," the styling duo told PEOPLE in a joint email interview from both of them. They added that they want to keep her in outfits that are "colorful, daring [and] confident."

On the July 21 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Palmer stood out from her co-stars in a hot pink shirt and skirt with a neon orange blazer on top and pink heels to finish off the look.

Jordan Peele, actors Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya during an interview with host Seth Meyers Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

She also stepped out in New York City on July 21 in head-to-toe neon Christopher John Rogers (top photo). Palmer wore a neon yellow green crepe suit with matching trench coat. Again she rounded out her look with brightly colored heels, this time in the same lemony shade.

"Christopher John Rogers knows how to do color more than anyone," Wayman and Micah explained to PEOPLE. "The simplicity of the silhouettes with the fluorescent neon felt so cool and effortless."

Palmer also showed off this look on Instagram, writing, "Had to do it to em."

"Since her personality is so radiant, we knew to find looks that she felt confident in and illuminated her even more," Wayman and Micah said. "The bright colors we chose simply highlighted her charm, charisma and vibrancy."

Keke Palmer Credit: Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

At the Italian premiere of Nope on July 24 in Rome, Palmer again turned to neons, teaming a chartreuse Prada gown with Stuart Weitzman heels and Yun Yun Sun jewels. Her look was completed with elbow-length black gloves for added flair.

One scroll through Palmer's own Instagram of her look for the night shows comment after comment with fire emojis.

"The yellow Prada gown with the black gloves brought out Keke's cool girl glamour perfectly," Wayman and Micah said.

Keke Palmer 'Nope' film premiere Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It isn't just neon hues that are making jaws drop every time Palmer walks down a red carpet, though. Everything she's worn during her Nope promo has been flawless. For the world premiere of the movie in Hollywood on July 18, Palmer put a modern twist on Y2K fashion with a low-slung black skirt, white corset top and platform Mary Janes, all from Marc Jacobs. She, again, went with elbow-length black gloves for added drama.

"When she tried this look on, we knew this was how wanted the press tour to start off," Wayman and Micah tell PEOPLE. "She transformed when she had it on and it simply felt edgy, but also so comfortable on her."

For her July 20 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Palmer did something a bit different but just as dramatic. The Nope star mixed casual with glam in a sequin-covered green romper with cutouts in the midriff. She also kept the heels casual, with a black ankle-strap silhouette.

And when Palmer dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she did so in a mesh Prada dress layered over a white tank top and black hot pants. The dress has beaded orange embellishments on the sides for a pop of color on the otherwise neutral look.