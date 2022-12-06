Pregnant Keke Palmer Slams Trolls Who Call Her 'Ugly' with No Makeup: 'It's Insane to Say'

"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like," Keke Palmer tweeted following her makeup-free date night with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Michelle Lee
Published on December 6, 2022 02:06 PM
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Keke Palmer has a message for her haters.

On Monday night, the Nope star stepped out for a New York City date night with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, following her surprise pregnancy announcement on Saturday Night Live.

The couple was spotted at a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden, where she and Jackson were featured on the jumbotron.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old actress sported a neon green hoodie, a New York Rangers cap and large frames. She also went sans makeup, which internet trolls were quick to comment on – until Palmer clapped back.

On Tuesday, the Primetime Emmy winner took to Twitter to shut down the haters, writing, "I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly 'cause I wasn't wearing any makeup. And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

In a follow-up tweet Palmer continued, "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything," she continued, before stating with laughing-face emojis, "I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

Over the years, Palmer has shared her struggles with adult acne, which stems from her 2020 diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Olly in June, the Hustlers star got candid about her skincare journey.

"I never like to try to be defined by any one thing, whether it be my skin, or whether it be something else that I'm struggling with," she shared. "I think when it came to the PCOS thing, I was just sharing my personal journey as far as it came to learning about myself. And as a young woman, I think that's something that everybody can understand."

In getting real online, Palmer wants people to know that she's just like everyone else.

"I share because I think a lot of people think that I'm perfect, or they might assume that things are easy for me. I think a lot of times people just put celebrities on this crazy pedestal," she said. "So for me, my honesty comes from a place of wanting to let them know like 'Hey, I'm going through stuff too. And by the way, maybe you can help me, give me some advice, or give me some information.'"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)s
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A couple of months later, she took to Instagram to ask plastic surgeons why they haven't found a "cure" for "clearing up acne."

"They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on," she began the video, which she filmed makeup-free.

After questioning why they "can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face?" Palmer concluded, "I'm tired of it. I'm done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven't figured out that cure? I'm done."

