Keke Palmer Shares Filter-Free Selfie to Celebrate Her Clear Skin After Acne Struggles

The star admitted that her breakouts used to have her "curled up in the bed crying"

Keke Palmer is celebrating her skin in a gorgeous barefaced selfie.

After dealing with bad breakouts over the years, the Singled Out host, 27, proudly showed off her clear complexion now that she's been able to get her acne under control.

"I know y’all about to die at this photo cause of these lashes and these Mickey ears," Palmer said, poking fun at her eyelash extensions and space bun hairstyle. "BUT ITS THE SKIN FOR ME, y’all know what I’ve endured!!"

"My skin used to have me curled up in the bed crying. Now I really truly understand it, I’m so thankful, no filta Poohs," she continued.

Fans applauded Palmer for her honesty and many said her candid message inspired them to feel less upset about their own acne struggles. "This is giving me hope cause the way lockdown acne has my skin right now is beyond depressing," one fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted, "Not curled up in the bed crying 😩. Yesss love to see the growth ! Happy for you keke 🙌🏽." Palmer replied saying, "Girl yes. Have u ever had acne? Lol."

Palmer opened up about her skincare struggles earlier this year with an emotional post shared on Instagram.

"I woke up this morning in the worst spirit you guys , all because of my skin... It’s like you can try everything(which I have) and still nothing works," she said. "Every time I think my skin is on the up and up I turn around and I’m broken out even worse than before. Scarred up and wondering which products I have to throw out if not ALL."

Palmer went on to say that "feeling completely insecure" made her start to act "irritable and self-conscious for the smallest reasons." She ultimately decided to share her journey to remind others that they're not alone.

"People always try to cheer you up or say you look beautiful which makes it worse because that’s not how YOU FEEL. Then you feel bad about feeling bad smh," Palmer said. "But, I think it’s okay to feel those things and to let yourself be for a minute."