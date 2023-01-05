Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Found the Cure to Acne' as She Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face

Keke Palmer is loving her skin right now.

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the Nope star, 29, revealed how being pregnant has helped clear up her adult acne, which she's struggled with due her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

While filming her face, Palmer begins, "I know you can't see right now because I got a face full of makeup on, but let's really get into it. I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat. What that means is — even with the discoloration that we're going to get to — there's no more of the bumps."

She then dives into the honest truth on the "cure" to her acne. "I'm here to let y'all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank," she declares.

"I need you know it ain't never laid flat like this," she exclaims while bringing the camera close to her face to show the results. She then jokes, "Call me Keke Wyatt 'cause I'm about to be pregnant for the rest of my life," referring to the R&B singer-songwriter and mom of 11.

"The way my baby already looking out for me??" Palmer added in the post's caption on how her baby-on-the-way has given her "poreless" skin. To further prove her point, she showed off her makeup-free face on Wednesday night on her Instagram Stories.

The Emmy winner announced she's expecting her first little one with boyfriend Darius Jackson while making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3. During her opening monologue, Palmer called out the "rumors" surrounding her pregnancy, which she proved to be true by unbuttoning her coat to reveal her growing bump.

Will Heath/NBC

Palmer has previously opened up about her skin on social media, from sharing her go-to products to getting vulnerable about her frustrations with acne and clapping back at internet trolls commenting on her bare face.

Yet when it comes to beauty and wellness, Palmer's overall philosophy is all about loving and accepting herself in the present moment.

"That includes helping myself as much as I can, with anything that I feel that I'm struggling with, or that I'm worried about… At the end of the day, knowing that it's okay that I'm not perfect. And to love myself in every space that I'm in," she told PEOPLE last year while speaking of her partnership with Olly.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In addition to giving fans a glimpse at her pregnancy journey, Palmer continues to ace her hot streak of high-fashion looks on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, she sparkled at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she was awarded the best supporting actress award for her performance in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She showed off her growing bump in a silver sequined Michael Kors Collection floor-length sequin gown. After the night's ceremony she took to Instagram with an outfit snap (adding a blazer to her glitzy outfit) with a note her gratitude for the honor and love for her look.

"I also really love my dress," she wrote while thanking her glam squad and the fashion label. "face beat hair did tew."