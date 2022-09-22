Keke Palmer Kicks Off New UGG Campaign — and Reveals She's Owned Over 50 Pairs

For Keke Palmer, fall fashion is all about a good pair of UGG boots.

Each year, the Southern California shoewear brand welcomes the change of seasons with its #UGGSEASON campaign and this time around its tapped the Nope actress to kick off its latest social media initiative, which launched on Thursday, Sept. 22 (the first day of fall).

"Oh man, UGG reflects my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody's personal style because it's universal," Palmer tells PEOPLE exclusively of collaborating with the brand.

The digital-first campaign includes a Instagram and TikTok video starring Palmer and encourages the brand's ambassadors, influencers and fans to share how they wear their UGGS.

"They're just the perfect shoe for me," Palmer adds, which explains why she's owned over 50 pairs of UGG shoes over the years. "I think they're exemplary of luxury and leisure."

For Palmer, her relationship with UGGs started as. teenage.

"My first pair of UGG boots was probably when I was like 15 or 16 and I wore obviously the tall ones and I just loved them," she recalls, referring to the quintessential UGG Classic silhouette. "I just remember wearing them 'til they were beaten."

Palmer's current favorite pair is the Classic Ultra Mini Platform boots, which she recently wore to New York Fashion Week.

She also rocks them in her daily looks too. "I just got a trailer, so I'm definitely envisioning me in my trailer in my UGG boots — maybe getting into some tailgate scenarios and just vibing out," she says. "I think that's probably the move."

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When it comes to her personal style, the Password host says her only rule is to have fun.

"I really focus more so on bringing my personality to what I wear and feeling comfortable and being free to express who I am in my own way," she shares of her open-minded dressing approach.

That form of self expression also extends to her hair styling, whether she's working the red carpet with waist-length braids or rocking her natural curls on the silver screen.

"I think when it comes to my 'fro, that was just even greater of an experience in terms of my hair journey," she tells PEOPLE on her look for Nope. "I just felt like it felt very representative of me and so many people, but then at the same time original in its own way. I just love the different expressions that I'm allowed to display."

She continues: "I feel the same with my braids. As early as Jump In I was able to wear my braids on screen, so boxing them on the carpet is just as good."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Confidence for Palmer is also about stripping it back and embracing her natural beauty.

"When I don't have anything on, when I'm just being by myself," she says on the moments she feels most beautiful. "I do love hair and makeup and clothes, but I also really put a lot of emphasis on not wearing the stuff because it makes me just feel more accepted within my own self."

Keke Palmer. Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The Primetime Emmy winner has celebrated many achievements this year, including her 29th birthday. If there's one thing she's learned from her twenties, it's to "always do things my own way and not be afraid to tread my own path."

It's a reflection of what she hopes others carry within themselves as well.

"Don't be afraid to stand out, be different and say what you want," she says. "There might be opposition to that and maybe sometimes you're willing to hear it and the times that you're not, that's okay too."