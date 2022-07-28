Keke Palmer Makes a Case for Head-to-Toe Green Lace at Nope London Premiere — See the Pics!

Add this dress to the list of flawless looks Keke Palmer has rocked during Nope's press tour

Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.

Keke Palmer's done it again.

The Nope star, 28, showed up to the movie's U.K. premiere in London on Thursday wearing an eye-catching gown made of green lace.

Her ensemble covered the actress in the delicate material from her neck to her fingertips and all the way down to the floor — plus a train. The gown was accented with a feathery waistband for even more dramatic flair.

Though Palmer's shoes were hard to spot beneath the lace, they appeared to be a bronze platform heel acting as an invisible neutral under the gown.

Keke Palmer attends the UK premiere of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

She kept the rest of her look minimal, considering the boldness of the dress, accessorizing it with small gold hoops in her ears. Her hair was braided back out of her face, which only helped show off her no-makeup makeup (a simple nude lip and feathery lashes).

Styled by dynamic duo Wayman and Micah, Palmer has really stood out during her Nope promo tour, showing off her sartorial prowess. Be it on a red carpet or during her many talk show appearances, the star has consistently shown up looking glam, fashion-forward and confident in what she's wearing.

Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

One of her on-point outfits was her head-to-toe Marc Jacobs look that screamed Y2K grunge. She stepped out in this for the movie's world premiere in Hollywood on July 18. The look combined a white corset top with a low-rise black skirt — an ensemble Palmer said she was a huge fan of. She told Vogue, "Mama likes to lengthen her torso at all times. And that's on God."

Neons have also been a go-to styling choice for the actress. She wore a neon Christopher John Rogers set — with matching trench coat — in New York, followed by a neon Prada gown in Rome.

For Nope's German premiere in Berlin on July 26, Palmer's outfit was a little more low-key, which paved the way for a graphic beauty look instead. She wore a strapless black David Koma gown with an extreme slit. For added effect, the slit was embellished with mirrored accents that almost resembled tire tracks.

On her face, Palmer complemented the dress' accents with graphic silver eyeliner and a smokey eye. The pops of silver on her eyes tied the whole look together. She capped off the look with Giuseppe Zanotti black and rhinestone heels.

Keke Palmer Credit: Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

The rest of her promo tour has included everything from a mesh Prada dress on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — which she wore over hot pants — to a neon orange and pink set that she wore on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Wayman and Micah, who worked with Palmer in the past and recently started styling her again, told Vogue that they took inspiration from Palmer's Nope character, Emerald. In the film, the character spends a lot of time "covered up," the styling duo said, so they wanted to do the opposite when dressing the star for the red carpet.

Every look Palmer has brought out to promote the Jordan Peele-directed film over the past month has been flawless — and she knows it. When she posted a picture of her Berlin look on Instagram on Thursday, she wrote, "that's what we call a serve, your honor."