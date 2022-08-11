Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'

Keke Palmer is continuing to share her skin journey.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Nope star — who has been very open about her longtime struggles with cystic acne — candidly shared her frustrations about doctors not yet developing a "cure" for adult acne in a makeup-free Instagram video.

"I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK?" Palmer began. "They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on."

She continued, "But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's skin? Are you kidding me? All these years and all these inventions, you can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face?"

The actress then questioned why doctors couldn't do more to help those suffering with adult acne.

"I'm tired of it. I'm done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven't figured out that cure? I'm done," she concluded.

JC Olivera/Getty

The Hustlers star revealed that she wants a "quick fix" for her longtime struggle with adult acne in the caption of the post.

"My homegirl's walking out the hospital with a DONK same day. I want INSTANT results too, WHATS TEA???" Palmer shared.

"All these years!! Plastic surgeons, y'all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE," she continued. "Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day. Give us the plastic surgery we're begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love."

Palmer concluded her message by noting that she would do "whatever it takes" to get a cure.

Keke Palmer. Keke Palmer/instagram

In 2020, Palmer shared three bare-faced selfies on Instagram after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, in hopes of helping others who also struggle with acne.

"For some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me," she said. "Polycystic [ovary] syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea."

Palmer said that she has "tried EVERYTHING" to minimize her acne, including doing two rounds of Accutane, an intensive treatment for severe acne, changing her diet and drinking more water. The actress and singer said that she had trouble finding a doctor who would investigate her skin trouble.

Soon after revealing the diagnosis, the star got flooded with questions about how she uses makeup to cover the blemishes.

"Ever since I have shown my acne scars and just my struggle with acne, I saw a lot of comments following that post because people [were] looking at my makeup coverage and how I was able to camouflage and hide my scars. I've been dealing with acne and struggling with makeup and trying to cover it for a really long time. I don't think there's any shame in it," Palmer said on Instagram.

So she decided to show her step-by-step routine for achieving a full coverage look to cover up "extreme acne."