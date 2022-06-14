7 Beauty Essentials Keke Palmer Can't Live Without

Keke Palmer's beauty and wellness journey began at 17 years old, and these days the actress takes pride in the simplicity of her daily routine.

Palmer is now partnering with OLLY Wellness, with a main goal to "keep my body running well" with such a busy career. "I've been more conscious of what I'm ingesting as opposed to what I'm putting on top of my face," she tells PEOPLE.

Palmer also avoids piling on lotions and potions. "I try not to have like a 15-product plan. And it's the same thing with my makeup." Finding the right products for herself took some time. "We all are trying to figure out what our system is so it's going to be trial and error. What works for somebody doesn't work for everybody. Just take your time and be easy on yourself."

Palmer's beauty philosophy is all about being able to "accept myself and love myself as I am right now," she says. Ahead, she shares some of the products that make her feel good from the inside out.