7 Beauty Essentials Keke Palmer Can't Live Without
The star shares the hits on her vanity that keep her looking and feeling good from the inside out
Keke Palmer's Beauty Rules
Keke Palmer's beauty and wellness journey began at 17 years old, and these days the actress takes pride in the simplicity of her daily routine.
Palmer is now partnering with OLLY Wellness, with a main goal to "keep my body running well" with such a busy career. "I've been more conscious of what I'm ingesting as opposed to what I'm putting on top of my face," she tells PEOPLE.
Palmer also avoids piling on lotions and potions. "I try not to have like a 15-product plan. And it's the same thing with my makeup." Finding the right products for herself took some time. "We all are trying to figure out what our system is so it's going to be trial and error. What works for somebody doesn't work for everybody. Just take your time and be easy on yourself."
Palmer's beauty philosophy is all about being able to "accept myself and love myself as I am right now," she says. Ahead, she shares some of the products that make her feel good from the inside out.
Supplements
"I'm 28 now and I think I did the 'big chop' and cut all my hair off when I was 24. Especially as I go on my natural hair journey, I really love anything that can like help encourage [healthy hair]."
Buy It! OLLY Ultra Strength Hair Softgels and Collagen Gummy Rings, $20 each; olly.com
Foaming Lotion
"When I'm doing like a twist out or rods or any of those styles, this lightweight product really helps to set the hair."
Buy It! Nairobi Wrapp-It Shine Foaming Lotion, $16; nairobiprofessional.com
Head-to-Toe Ointment
"I found this Australian product many, many years ago when somebody was doing my makeup. A lot of makeup artists use it not even just for lips, but for moisturizing like certain areas of the face."
Buy It! Lucas' PawPaw Ointment, $30; shen-beauty.com
Facial Cleansing Duo
"It really helps me with removing makeup, which can be very difficult especially when I wear so much for work. So I always try to have this with me because when I do, I know that my skin is actually going to be clean."
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual, $46; charlottetilbury.com
Loose Mineral Foundation
"This has an SPF [of 50] so it acts like a barrier helps to protect my skin which is great."
Buy It! La Bella Donna Loose Mineral Foundation SPG 50, $64; labelladonna.com
Skin Care
"I love [this brand's] products in general because they're plant-based. They work on my skin and don't have to worry about chemicals."
Buy It! Laurel Blemish Treatment, $68, and Recovery Balm, $72; laurelskin.com