Keira Knightley's Dress Once Split in Half Before Hitting a Red Carpet: 'Just Full-On Naked Body'

The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards

Like many other A-list stars, Keira Knightley has a wardrobe malfunction story that's one for the books!

"I had an amazing one, years ago," Knightley tells PEOPLE in this week's issue when asked about her last major clothing mishap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was wearing a Hervé Léger dress, one of those bandage-y dresses. I went to step out of the door and it split from the bottom to the top — my entire body was out," she recalls, noting that she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards.

"It was just full-on naked body," the actress, 36, says. "So it was a real moment of going, 'I think that dress was a bit too small.'"

Keira Knightley Keira Knightley at the British Independent Film Awards in 2005 | Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Lucky for Knightley, she happened to have another Hervé Léger on-hand. "Fortunately, two of these dresses had been delivered. It was at a point where I was being followed around by many paparazzi. Luckily, I was in my flat, I was not out the front door, so nobody got a picture of the fact that this dress had split."

Adding, "Thank God it [didn't] happen on the red carpet because it could have happened at any point that evening and I was incredibly fortunate that it happened when it did."

The Silent Night star attended the awards show in 2005 wearing a high-neck white bandaged mini dress (all in tact!) when she accepted the Variety Award. She was later nominated for Best Actress in 2008 and 2014 for The Duchess and The Imitation Game (respectfully) and for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for Never Let Me Go.

The actress previously opened up about what her off-carpet, at-home wardrobe consists of — and let's just say it's high-fashion all the way.

"We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it," she explained. "I put on red lipstick every day and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings."