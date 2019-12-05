Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Explains Why She Doesn’t Dye Her Gray Hair

Artist Alexandra Grant, who is dating Keanu Reeves, is explaining why she chose to stop dyeing her gray hair.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Grant, 46, shared a Newsweek article about a study that found that using permanent hair dyes and chemical hair straighteners can result in a higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to women who don’t use the products.

“Wow. Today’s news…” she began her caption. “The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color.”

“I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more,” Grant went on to explain. “In my 30’s I let my hair turn ‘blonde.’ ”

The artist concluded her caption: “I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!” (“Womxn” is an intersectional term that is meant to be more inclusive of transgender women, non-binary individuals and women of color.)

Image zoom Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Last month, Grant and Reeves, 55, attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala and walked the red carpet holding hands. The John Wick actor wore an all-black suit, while Grant wore a midnight blue gown with a deep V-neck and silver flats.

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source told PEOPLE after the couple made their debut. “He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

The insider added that the two, who have known each other for years, “started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Keanu Reeves’ Longtime Friend Alexandra Grant

Image zoom Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

The couple first collaborated in 2011 on Reeves’ book Ode to Happiness, with Grant providing the illustrations. They worked together again on the actor’s 2016 book, Shadows, in which Grant again provided the illustrations.

RELATED: Helen Mirren Says It Was ‘Very Flattering’ to Be Mistaken for Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend

The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to its website.

In October, the pair was photographed enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious Italian hotspot in Santa Monica, California.