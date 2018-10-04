Nam Y. Huh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kay Jewelers is under fire for allegedly stealing a customer’s diamond engagement ring when she brought it in to a store for servicing.

Requitta Darshae East slammed the jewelry chain in a lengthy Facebook post that has since gone viral with over 1,500 shares, claiming that Kay Jewelers tried to give her the wrong ring and failed to track down her actual one.

“Where do I begin…?? There are so many layers to this,” Darshae East began her post. “July 2nd, 2018 – I take my wedding ring (both the engagement ring and band) to Kay Jewelers In River Oaks Mall to have it serviced. My ring is white gold, which needs to be dipped in rhodium to keep it from yellowing. Anyway, I take it in, the employee is supposed to check the diamonds before sending it out to have it dipped. Oddly enough, the diamond checkers aren’t working. She looks at the ring under a microscope and says that the diamonds look fine. Sends the ring out and says that the repair will take about 2 weeks to complete.”

“I receive a call from an employee at the store about 2 weeks later. My ring is back, but apparently I have two chipped diamonds in my center stone that need to be replaced. (Isn’t that what was supposed to be checked before the ring was sent out in the first place??” FYI: There are NO chipped diamonds indicated on the receipt I received on July 2nd.) She asks if its ok to go ahead and send the ring to corporate for repairs. Of course it is. So she sends it back. She tells me that it will take about 8-10 weeks for repair.”

She continued, “Fast forward 8-10 weeks… I receive a call on a Friday from Kays, “Hello Mrs. East, your repair is back in the store.” I get to the store only to find that the ring that was returned is NOT MINE. I explain to the employee (who happens to be the store manager) that the ring is not mine and proceed to show her pictures. She looks at both rings and agrees that the ring is not mine. She tells me that she will call corporate on Monday to figure out what happened.”

One week later, an assistant manager told Darshae East the store was working with Kay corporate to resolve the problem. Another week later, after getting a call that the ring had been found, she went to the mall to pick it up and discovered not one worker knew what she was there for (nor did they have the ring).

Yet again, Darshae East called the corporate offices and they told her to pick up the ring a week later at the same store.

“Are you ready for this?? I make my way to the store only to find that the ring is…. (you guessed it) NOT MINE,” she wrote. “Not only is the ring not mine, but it is the exact same ring that I went to pickup the first time, only now its engraved…!!”

“So now, not only am I angry, I am deeply offended and extremely insulted!! After going back and forth with corporate for a few weeks, the store manager calls me (after returning from vacation) and informs me that the ring has not been found and because Kay Jewelers no longer carries this particular design that the manufacturer will be making me another one. I call corporate and speak to the case rep that I have been FINALLY been assigned. My reason for calling her is to tell her that I do not want another diamond made from Kay Jewelers. She explains to me that the store manager should have never told me that because having another ring made is not even an option!!!!!!!”

Darshae East alleged that not only had her engagement ring been taken, but her mother’s LeVian diamond ring had been too.

“To top this all off, the day I dropped off my ring, July 2nd, 2018, I also dropped off my mom’s $4,000 chocolate Levian diamond ring. We haven’t received that ring back either,” she wrote.

According to Darshae East, instead of returning her original ring, a representative from the jeweler called and offered her the cost of the ring, plus an additional $650, which she called “absolutely not enough.”

She added, “In my opinion, there is a way to rectify any and every situation. Kay Jewelers has failed miserably to do so. This is NOT OKAY. And they keep insisting that the rings were NOT stolen!! SO where are they!?!?!!?! What really happened?!?!?!”

This is not the first instance of Kay allegedly stealing diamonds. A 2016 Buzzfeed exposé uncovered a similar case of a woman whose $4,299.99 diamond was swapped with a different stone when she brought it in for a repair.

In an official statement to PEOPLE, Kay Jewelers said, “The trust we have with our customers is of utmost importance to us. We have well documented multi-step procedures designed to assure a complete chain of custody for all repairs. It starts when we take merchandise in for a repair, continues through the repair process, and is shared with the customer at the time of pick-up to ensure the work is properly completed.”

“It is our company policy to make things right for the customer when there’s been an error on our part. We are in touch with this customer and working diligently to resolve her concerns to her satisfaction.”