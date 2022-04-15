On Friday, the "When I'm Gone" singer revealed she'll be taking a different approach from her previous outfits for the 2022 Met Gala

Katy Perry Won't Wear Another 'Kooky' Look to the 2022 Met Gala: 'Going to Play a Whole Different Card'

The 2022 Met Gala is right around the corner, and Katy Perry is already planning her look — but it likely won't be what you expect.

On Friday, the 37-year-old "When I'm Gone" singer spoke to Page Six Style about her plans for the upcoming Met Gala and revealed she'll be taking a different approach from her previous "kooky, crazy, wild" outfits this time around.

"All I'll say is it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card," Perry told the outlet. "I think this time I'm going to play a whole different card."

Taking place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" with a "gilded glamour, white-tie" dress code, per Vogue. The event will be co-hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The American Idol judge's previous Met Gala getups include a bright red, veiled Maison Margiela Artisanal look in 2017, a gold, chain-adorned Atelier Versace mini dress with giant angel wings in 2018, and a large, lit chandelier dress and oversized cheeseburger costume — both designed by Moschino — in 2019. How will she interpret "gilded glamour," you ask?

Katy Perry Katy Perry | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic; Ray Tamarra/GC Images

"Maybe I'll just come in a suit of armor or something," said the pop star, possibly referencing Lil Nas X's golden armored look, revealed following a cape removal, at last year's Met Gala. "Maybe I'm not even going, because I'm going to send someone the armor and they're just going to pretend to be me, and then I'll just be at home in sweats!"

As long as Perry's outfit doesn't split open like her red leather pants did after an impromptu performance of "Teenage Dream" during an episode of American Idol last month, this year's Met Gala is likely to be successful for the musician.

In March, the "Never Really Over" singer revealed she'll soon host a limited 10-episode podcast about actress and style icon Elizabeth Taylor as well as her status as the first-ever influencer titled Elizabeth The First, produced by Perry singer along with House of Taylor and Imperative.