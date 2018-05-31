Being a pop star isn’t easy.

Backstage at concerts isn’t just lounging and green rooms, and Katy Perry‘s here to show prove it.

In a video clip posted to Instagram by writer Derek Blasberg, Perry, 33, who’s currently on the European leg of her Witness: The Tour, showed just she manages to fit in so many outfit changes during her show. The secret: cutting down her changing time to just 30 seconds!

“Costume change in 30 seconds or less or your pizza is free,” Blasberg captioned the Instagram video of Perry’s quick change.

In the video, Perry can be seen getting zipped into a black bodysuit with a ruffled skirt attached to the bottom as she takes a sip of water before hitting the stage again.

“This is the Nascar pitstop for changing costumes. This is what pop stars do when you think they’re just smoking dope hanging out backstage waiting to come on. It’s different! We’re working!” Perry says in the video, while prepping for her performance of “Déjà Vu.”

To put her shoes on, Perry actually grabs onto a hanging metal bar above her head to lift her body off the ground so someone can assist with slipping on her boots and zipping them up.

After changing into her complete look and finishing it off with one last swipe of lipstick, she walks toward the elevator to lift her onto the stage and says, “She works really hard for her money.”

Take it from Katy: Next time you see crazy outfit changes during a concert, know a lot of work goes into pulling it all together!