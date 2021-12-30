Perry's Playland! See All of Katy Perry's Wild, Whimsical Outfits from Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry "woke up in Vegas" and brought her signature style to the stage! Catch up on every must-see look from her Play Las Vegas residency opening night show at Resorts World

By Kaitlyn Frey December 30, 2021 01:46 PM

1 of 7

Getting Trippy

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

As she performed alongside a forest of massive magic mushrooms, the pop star fit right in with a mushroom-cap hat and red latex bodysuit with fringe pant set. 

2 of 7

A Cheeky Choice

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Fans thought Katy's black and white "California Girls" wrap dress with tassel-adorned gloves and matching boots was inspired by toilet paper since she performed in a gigantic toilet bowl and atop a tower of toilet paper rolls during the show.

3 of 7

The Beer Breastfeeder

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Only Katy's creative enough to conjure up this concept: a dress made completely out of cans and pull-tabs, which dispensed beer out of her breasts. 

4 of 7

Fashion Flashback

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Taking a note from silhouettes beloved by Jackie Kennedy, the singer added some fun flair to this '60s-inspired dress with big bulbous adornments and rhinestones. 

5 of 7

Barbie Girl

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

With a doll-like hot pink and white striped mini, go-go boots and a pink rhinestone microphone to top it off, Katy brought larger than life energy to the stage.

6 of 7

All the Drama

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

A glam gown moment wouldn't be complete without a showstopping rainbow gemstone collar and a massive, billowing train. 

7 of 7

A Legendary Nod

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

The pop queen appears to have paid homage to fellow Las Vegas legend, Cher, with a psychedelic cutout sequin dress.

