The pregnant singer said she even wears the quirky outfit to her doctor's appointments

Katy Perry is one supportive fiancée!

On Wednesday, the pregnant singer, 35, joined Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and Michael Strahan via video chat for a segment with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie wearing her famous Orlando Bloom-printed onesie.

“I see you like to keep your dog and your [fiancé] all around you on your hoodie there,” Robach joked.

“Yes, my onesie is just his face repeated,” the American Idol judge said of Bloom (who popped the question on Valentine’s Day last year). “I’m repping him while he’s sleeping in with a pillow over his head in the other room, lucky.”

After sharing how she and her fellow judges have adjusted to working from home amid the novel coronavirus, Perry opened up about being pregnant during this unprecedented time: “Things are going very well, all things considered,” she said. “I’m just grateful for so much and taking it one day at a time.”

As for how she copes with cravings during the pandemic, Perry said it’s all about will power and perspective.

“You have to think about… it’s not just a compulsive feeling,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘Do I want to risk my life or do I need that watermelon? Can I curve that craving?”

Perry also said that her actor fiancé is with her every step of the way — literally.

“I wear [my onesie] sometimes to my doctor’s appointments,” she said. And on the news that she and Bloom are welcoming a baby girl, Perry quipped, “I was wondering who was going to inherit all of my absurd costumes.”

From cupcake bras and colorful hair, to a Hot Cheeto and a hamburger, the star is well-known for her quirky stage looks, but Perry made headlines when she debuted the onesie in an Instagram post on Bloom’s 40th birthday in January 2017.

The pair split just one month later, but in March 2018, Perry made headlines yet again when she was spotted in Santiago, Chile, after a concert wearing the same printed outfit. Though she had yet to confirm the pair’s relationship status at the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.