Katy Perry on Her Latest Shoe Line Drop, American Idol Style and That Met Gala Dress

Katy Perry is proud of her style chameleon status. And she brings that adventurous fashion sense to every shoe in her Katy Perry Collections footwear line, which just dropped new summer-ready styles that are as colorful as the pop star’s own wardrobe.

Perry celebrated the spring/summer 2019 collection by hosting an event at Macy’s Herald Square on Wednesday, and PEOPLE caught up with her to get the inside scoop on her new designs, 2019 Met Gala look, American Idol style and more.

PEOPLE: Where do you keep finding inspiration for your shoe collection?

Katy Perry: “The universe is vast. It’s really about storytelling. You can pull inspiration from so many different places. You can do it from music, movies, decades, travel. I have to say travel and food are my top two inspirations right now. You’ll see a lot of that in the storytelling of my shoes. It’s also about humor. It’s a play on words. I can just say a word and then there is this game of ad-libbing to get to the idea of a new heel. Especially when I get to concept out all of our holiday stuff.”

Which styles are your favorite?

KP: “The watermelon slides are my favorite from the season. I wore the Shana this morning and they felt so great. I love the Nikkita in scarlet.

Speaking shoes inspired by food: Tells us about those Cheeseburger sneakers from the Met Gala!

KP: “Yes, I did wear the Munchies. They have been selling out quick online. You think of food and what can look good in the shape of a shoe. My travels in Tokyo have always really influenced everything I do fashion wise. It’s just tongue in cheek. It’s kitsch. It’s really camp!”

Be honest, could you even sit in your Met Dress?

KP: “You know I had to go all the way. I never sat in the chandelier. But we always had the plan to go do the photos and then I would change into the more ‘comfy’ cheeseburger. And then the lettuce dress! There is always a reveal. I mean Jeremy [Scott] is just the best. He’s the one who came up with all that. We’re on the same kooky wavelength.”

Is Jeremy your fashion fairy godmother?

KP: “It’s moved my heart so much how much he’s been there for me over the years. I was such a huge fan of him and I basically came up to him at an event and was like, ‘I really love your clothes. I hope to wear them one day!’ And then when my first record came out I asked to borrow an ice cream cone upside down dress for my performance for the record release and he let me borrow it. It was like everything to me. I was in such heaven. It’s very special. We do a lot together — we go on hikes. We hang out. It’s just a lot of fun. It’s a great friendship.”

How do you find inspiration for your American Idol wardrobe?

KP: “It’s a moment to really have fun. Those kids are doing show-stopping songs and I’m doing show-stopping looks. I did an Ashish look recently that had a slight Cinco de Mayo vibe. I just love a theme. I also loved the bedazzled two-piece with the headband. I looked like a fortune teller. I was so into it. I love switching it up. They’re all different.”

You also love changing your hair. Is the pixie here to stay?

KP: “It’s going through an interesting phase as I try to grow it out. So I love being able to constantly be a chameleon. We call it my soft pixie, when I wear my short hair. People love it: They are like what’s going to happen next. It keeps things interesting.”