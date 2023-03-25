Katy Perry Spent 'So Much Extra Money' Correcting Bad Spray Tan in 'California Gurls' Video

"Kids, just a little tip: fake tans, night before," said Katy Perry as she recounted going overboard with her spray tan for the 2010 "California Gurls" music video

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 12:55 PM

Katy Perry was seeing red when she made one of her most iconic music videos.

The Grammy Award nominee, 38, explained why she had to "spend so much extra money on color-grading" her 2010 music video for "California Gurls" as she looked back on her "Life in Looks" in a video shared Friday by Vogue.

"Funny story behind this is that I look super tan here, right?" she recounted. "Rarely do I get spray tans, and typically you're supposed to get them the night before. Well, I just didn't have time. So, I got them the day of my music video."

"When you get a tan the morning of your music video, your color changes gradually throughout the day. So, I just kept on getting oranger and oranger and oranger. We had to spend so much extra money on color-grading this music video because in one part of the video, I'm this color orange, and then I'm this color orange in the next part of the music video," added Perry.

She then offered her fans some sound advice: "Kids, just a little tip: fake tans, night before."

Perry released "California Gurls" in 2010 as the lead single from her third studio album, Teenage Dream. In the video, she dons some colorful confections while exploring a Candyland-esque locale with some rude Gummy Bears and her collaborator Snoop Dogg.

The American Idol judge said that she and costume designer Johnny Wujek "came up with this concept together," noting that her sparkling shorts from the iconic cupcake bra look were actually Diesel jeans "that were cut and bedazzled."

Wujek, 43, tells PEOPLE that the video marked "the beginning" of his collaborative journey with Perry after they first met more than 15 years ago.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Gets Her High Heel Stuck in a Vent at the Met Gala: 'Oh No!'

"It's all over the place, and I just love the creativity and being able to push it with her. She's one of a kind," he says while discussing his new Johnny Wujek x Armitron watch line.

Related Articles
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Who Is Kane Brown's Wife? All About Katelyn Jae Brown
CORAL GABLES, FL - MARCH 4: Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira at the Real Housewives of Miami Social Miami party at the THesis hotel in Coral Gables, Florida on March 4th, 2022. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Recalls Her Favorite Wedding Memory — and Why She Rented Her Dress
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/. Megan Fox/Instagram
Megan Fox Shows Off New Bob Hairstyle and Her Figure in Tiny Orange Bikini — See the Photos!
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Rihanna's Dating History: From Drake to A$AP Rocky
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jagger for Smash + Tess
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
All About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
Best Self-Tanning Drops
The 10 Best Self-Tanning Drops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Tori Spelling visits SiriusXM Studios on October 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tori Spelling Says She Spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days: 'I Couldn't Stop'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo, recipient of The Song of 2022 award for ‘About Damn Time’, poses on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo Goes Regal in Vibrant Embroidered Gown at People's Choice Awards: 'Fit for a McQueen'
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Gets Her High Heel Stuck in a Vent at the Met Gala: 'Oh No!'