The singer burst onto the music scene with dark hair back when she dropped "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008

Katy Perry Goes Back to Her Signature Jet Black Hair at 2021 CMAs: 'Give Them Everything They Want'

Katy Perry is giving us major nostalgia with her latest hair switch-up.

On Wednesday, the pop star, 37, debuted nearly black hair at the 2021 CMAs red carpet in a custom Vivienne Westwood asymmetrical brown leather column dress and Vivienne Westwood jewelry. Perry has rocked the striking hair color several times over the past year — seemingly thanks to wigs and extensions — this time, it's much more permanent.

Perry posted a series of photos of her look on Instagram and included two behind-the-scenes snaps of hairstylist Rick Henry taking the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer back to her "Hot N Cold" jet black roots.

"i just think it's time to give them everything they want 🤷🏼‍♀️ #viviennewestwood#cmaawards" she captioned the post.

Her fans and followers loved the dramatic (and totally nostalgic!) hair transformation, with one person commenting, "It's giving LEGACY elegance 👩🏻🎤🏆✨"

"We are back bestie!!!!!" a second person added. "Blackty is backty!!!!!" another Instagram user wrote.

She completed her country awards show look with a smokey eye and radiant skin by Pat McGrath Labs makeup.

Her fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan hosted the 55th annual award show.

