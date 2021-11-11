Katy Perry Goes Back to Her Signature Jet Black Hair at 2021 CMAs: 'Give Them Everything They Want'
The singer burst onto the music scene with dark hair back when she dropped "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008
Katy Perry is giving us major nostalgia with her latest hair switch-up.
On Wednesday, the pop star, 37, debuted nearly black hair at the 2021 CMAs red carpet in a custom Vivienne Westwood asymmetrical brown leather column dress and Vivienne Westwood jewelry. Perry has rocked the striking hair color several times over the past year — seemingly thanks to wigs and extensions — this time, it's much more permanent.
Perry posted a series of photos of her look on Instagram and included two behind-the-scenes snaps of hairstylist Rick Henry taking the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer back to her "Hot N Cold" jet black roots.
"i just think it's time to give them everything they want 🤷🏼♀️ #viviennewestwood#cmaawards" she captioned the post.
Her fans and followers loved the dramatic (and totally nostalgic!) hair transformation, with one person commenting, "It's giving LEGACY elegance 👩🏻🎤🏆✨"
"We are back bestie!!!!!" a second person added. "Blackty is backty!!!!!" another Instagram user wrote.
She completed her country awards show look with a smokey eye and radiant skin by Pat McGrath Labs makeup.
Perry was on hand to present alongside country stars Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Russell Dickerson, Ingrid Andress, Scotty McCreery, Deana Carter and Lainey Wilson.
Her fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan hosted the 55th annual award show.
Performers included Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Jennifer Hudson, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.
Highlights of the night included when Hudson brought down the house when she performed Aretha Franklin's "Nigh Life," followed by "You Are My Sunshine" with Chris Stapleton, in tribute to the late Queen of Soul, whom she recently portrayed in the biopic Respect.