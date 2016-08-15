The pop star will make her first official foray into the fashion industry in Spring 2017

Katy Perry‘s love for apparel that borders on full-blown kawaii cosplay is by now a well-documented fact. Her Super Bowl performance alone had enough quirky, cartoon-inspired, sculptural outfit changes to make even Lady Gaga and her Kermit-head mini dress blush. But now, the pop star is bringing her tongue-in-cheek aesthetic to bear on her very own line of footwear.

Since Perry has already made a name for herself in the cosmetics world with her Katy Kat CoverGirl collection, she’s now trying her hand as a fashion designer. According to WWD, the singer recently linked up with Global Brands Group, the holding company behind a number of celebrity-helmed lines like JLo by Jennifer Lopez, Sean John and David Beckham, to create Katy Perry Footwear. Her debut collection will include a smattering of sandals, sneakers, stilettos and pumps that are just as bold and outlandish as the “Rise” singer herself thanks to “lucite and vinyl” designs mixed in with floral prints. Prices range from $59 to $299 and the line will officially launch in department stores, speciality stores and e-commerce sites in Spring 2017.

Speaking to WWD during MAGIC at FN Platform in Las Vegas, Perry gushed, “It’s been a creative goal of mine to be a real contributor in the affordable fashion space. Launching a footwear collection felt like a natural first step for me. After years of investigating and researching partnerships to find the right fit for the debut of my line, I found that Global Brands most resonated with my artistic ideas. They understand my vision, my eye for detail, and have the international reach and resources to bring my canvas of ideas to life.”

Now that Rihanna‘s officially broken the stylish ice, it seems like every pop star is trying their hand at design. So how much longer do we have to wait until Celine Dion designs a collection of heels that can go toe-to-toe with these divas’ creations?