Pregnant Katy Perry Shares Makeup-Free Selfie While Self-Isolating: 'Blackheads and All Baby'

Katy Perry is embracing her natural skin while self-isolating.

On Sunday, the singer and mom-to-be, 35, shared a makeup-free selfie alongside a full-glam shot, comparing her life before and during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine 👍🏻♥️ Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February 🏝” she captioned the Instagram post.

In the first snap, the American Idol judge looks tropical in a white and red floral Rosie Assoulin midi dress teamed with leather flower sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. While the second photo is a close-up selfie of Perry relaxing in bed wearing a bathrobe — and showing off her messy hair and bare face.

“blackheads and all baby,” Perry wrote in the comment section.

But her fans and followers seemingly appreciated the relatable quarantine post, with many complimenting her natural glow.

“Skin looks great!” celelbrity stylist Karla Welch said.

“STUNNING both with AND without makeup!😍😍😍” another social media user wrote. While a third added, “PLEASE ARE YOU 35 OR 25 OMG.”

Earlier this month — before social distancing was strictly enforced and practiced by millions of Americans — the “Part of Me” singer opened up about expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and explained that it took time for her to feel fully ready for motherhood.

“I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought or even an Orlando Bloom,” she told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m excited about that and, like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I’m obsessed with.”

She added: “I think, definitely, everything’s changing. I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I’m really ready. … It’s just time for me, and it’s the right time.”

Image zoom Katy Perry in the "Never Worn White" music video Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White.” While this will be Perry’s first child, Bloom, 43, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Though her pregnancy revelation may have come as a shock to fans, the big news wasn’t as surprising for Perry, who told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff that it “wasn’t an accident.”

“I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to pop in like this,” she said.

