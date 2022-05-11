Katy Perry Shares the Stories Behind Her Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks from the Past Decade
"I see a combination of fun and fearlessness," the pop superstar, brand owner and and American Idol judge tells PEOPLE when looking back at her most memorable red carpet fashion moments
2012 Grammys
Perry wanted "to put my rock star spin" on this "classic" Elie Saab Couture gown for the Grammys. "I think my blue hair did just that," she tells PEOPLE.
2013 Grammys
Back at the Grammys, she channeled Priscilla Presley in Gucci, which she tailored to be "more formfitting."
2013 Met Gala
"I loved the religious iconography," Perry says of this Dolce & Gabbana design worn to the Met Gala. "It made me feel like Joan of Arc."
2014 VMAs
This Britney Spears-inspired denim Versace show- stopper —worn to the VMAs with a wig! — was a "real TBT moment— so iconic."
2016 amfAR Gala
"I felt like the red-girl dancing emoji," Perry says of this scarlet Marchesa gown she wore to the amfAR Cannes Gala.
2018 amfAR Gala
"My mother called me Feather, that's one of her nick- names," so this Alexis Mabille creation (for the amfAR Gala) felt "fabulous and special."
2019 Grammys
This sculptural Balmain design became an instant meme from the Grammys red carpet. "I was a piece of art!"
2019 Jingle Ball
"It had a front pocket so I could hide my little kangaroo," Perry says of concealing her pregnancy at Jingle Ball in a playful Khoon Hooi dress.
2021 Variety Power of Women
Perry felt like "royalty" in this Schiaparelli Couture gown worn to the Variety Power of Women event. "It's over the top but still beautiful."
2022 CMA Awards
The pop diva wanted to "dip her toe in the country world," wearing a brown pleather Vivienne Westwood design to the CMA Awards.
