Katy Perry Exits Jimmy Kimmel Live Taping in Giant Poop Costume Identical to Her Vegas Show Prop

A giant, dancing poop appears from within a toilet and sings "California Gurls" alongside Katy Perry during her Las Vegas residency Play

Katy Perry is never one to shy away from making a fashion statement.

While leaving a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday evening, the singer, 37, was photographed wearing a giant poop costume — identical to a prop featured in her Las Vegas residency, Play.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

(During her residency, Perry sings beside a larger-than-life orange toilet while dressed in a white minidress and matching headpiece. As she belts her popular song "California Gurls," the giant, dancing poop appears from within the toilet and sings along with her.)

Prior to changing into the costume, Perry arrived to the late night show set, which is recored at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre studios in Los Angeles, in an all-black leather ensemble, which included a cropped blazer and high-waisted pants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

katy perry Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During her time on JKL, Perry appeared alongside her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — who both also currently have Las Vegas residencies.

Perry explained during the broadcast that performing in Vegas was always something she aspired to do given her family's history with the location. "I always thought a residency would be in the cards for me, and I wanted it, and then when I decided I was going to do it, I started to remember all this family folklore," she said, before detailing familiar connections.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Like, my aunt was a topless showgirl. My grandma was a seamstress for the showgirls. My dad was a chauffeur. My parents met in Vegas and then got married in Vegas," Perry noted.

But, as Perry continued to explain, the weird coincidences don't end there. "What's even stranger is that I realized the hotel that my aunt worked at was the Stardust Hotel, which is now the Resorts World hotel, [where I perform]."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Drops Mesmerizing Video for Her New Single with Alesso: Watch 'When I'm Gone'

Perry chatted with PEOPLE earlier this year about her Vegas residency and all the fun that goes into the show — onstage and off!

"Well, people think backstage is pretty scandalous, but for me, for a decade, it's pretty much been the same," Perry told PEOPLE in January. "We're just getting ready, we're eating well, we're doing a pre-show workout. We're doing lots of different business things and really sticking to the meditation."

"So the [things] that I do, and have done for over a decade, has given me a lot of help with fatigue and exhaustion," she continued. "Especially getting through these shows, because I think this is probably the most physically grueling show I've done."

In the fun-filled show, Perry performs alongside massive, colorful visuals, including a pink and yellow checkerboard stage and a colossal rubber duck.