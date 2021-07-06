The French fashion brand's latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection, was unveiled at the event

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Pose With Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at Louis Vuitton Event

The couples that slay together, stay together!

On Monday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended a Louis Vuitton Parfum event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, where they posed for a photo with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Both couples wore the designer for the event, at which the French fashion house unveiled its latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection. Architect Frank Gehry and Louis Vuitton's "master perfumer" Jacques Cavallier Belletrud partnered for the project, WWD reports.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France Credit: Rindoff Petroff/Getty

On Instagram, Perry, 36, shared a set of posts from the pair's outing as they celebrated the fragrance launch. The "Never Really Over" singer sparkled in a colorful dress with lavender tulle, matched with a silver handbag and black ankle strap heels. Bloom, 44, sported an avant-garde black harness over a crisp white shirt with black pants.

In one series of shots, the American Idol judge and her actor fiancé looked lovingly into each other's eyes as they strolled down a hallway. "@louisvuitton puts the LV in L💜VE," Perry wrote of the photos.

In another set, Perry posed solo and struck various poses, simply captioning her images, "💜 @louisvuitton."

On Bloom's own Instagram account, the Carnival Row actor posted a two photos of himself posing with Perry at the event, writing, "You me n LV ❤️."

Before the fashionable outing, Perry previously posted two sweet shots with her special someone in Turkey over the weekend.

In one of the photos, the engaged couple kissed while standing at the edge of an infinity pool at the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort. The second photo showed the happy parents smiling while standing with their arms around each other. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, now 10-months, last year.