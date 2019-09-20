Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Steal a Kiss at Misha Nonoo's Rehearsal Dinner in Rome

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were among the A-list guests partying the night away at the wedding rehearsal dinner for designer Misha Nonoo and energy entrepreneur Michael Hess.

Perry and Bloom, who are engaged to be married themselves, were spotted at the event on Thursday in Rome, Italy — photographers catching them laughing while walking arm-in-arm with friends.

Later, the couple was seen sneaking a sweet kiss at the dinner table.

For the evening event, Perry, 34, wore a form-fitting, capri-length Chanel jumpsuit with double-C chain straps (the item, from Chanel’s ready-to-wear spring-summer 2019 collection, retails for $4,400 and is a favorite of Céline Dion and Lily-Rose Depp).

The “California Girls” singer paired the look with simple flats and pushed back her short blonde locks with a simple black headband.

Bloom, 42, kept it casual in a white button-down shirt, grey slacks and brown shoes.

Hess, 32, and Nonoo, 31, are set to say their “I dos” on Friday at the Cinecittà, Europe’s largest film studio.

Perry and Bloom join a number of high-profile wedding guests including Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner (who were also photographed at the rehearsal dinner), Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

But the biggest names on the guest list? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

On Thursday, the royal couple was spotted in Rome for the nuptials.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the two flew via commercial airline to the Italian city and left their son, four-month-old Archie, behind. Archie is expected to be with his parents on Monday when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex head to South Africa for the start of their fall tour.

Nonoo has been a close friend of Meghan for several years (it has been speculated that the designer helped introduce Meghan and Harry).

The Bahrain-born businesswoman, who was raised in London, has long run in royal circles. Until 2016, she was married to Paddle8 founder Alexander Gilkes, who is one of Harry’s closest friends. Shortly after Meghan met Harry, she and Nonoo took a trip to Spain together.

Last year, Nonoo attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding and later appeared at Meghan’s baby shower in N.Y.C. in February.

Recently, Meghan turned to her designer friend to create a crisp white shirt for her capsule collection on behalf of the Smart Works charity. Meghan also wore one of Nonoo’s designs — “The Husband Shirt” during her first public appearance alongside Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017.

“She is an extraordinarily supportive, kind and loving friend,” Nonoo told PEOPLE after the launch of the capsule collection last week. “From the beginning of our relationship we bonded over our shared ethos about supporting other women — it was something that we absolutely felt, and as friends who support each other over the years, you see that.”