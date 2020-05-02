Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Pose in Matching 'Fauci Gang' Sweatshirts on Instagram

The couple has been social distancing together while awaiting the birth of their daughter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are showing their support for America's favorite physician — Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a picture of him and his fiancé on Instagram in matching "Fauci Gang" hoodies from PizzaSlime. The sweatshirts are part of a Jerry Media x PizzaSlime collaboration; part of the proceeds from the collection will go to the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

Bloom captioned the photo, "double tap if you’re in the #drfauci gang 🤘."

Dr. Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force which, according to the U.S. Department of State, "coordinates and oversees the Administration's efforts to monitor, prevent, contain, and mitigate the spread" of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He has made several appearances at White House press briefings to give updates on the ongoing pandemic.

As one of the public faces fighting the spread of the virus, Fauci has quickly become an internet sensation. Actor Brad Pitt portrayed Fauci in last week's at-home edition of Saturday Night Live. There's even a petition to make the doctor PEOPLE's next Sexiest Man Alive, which already has over 25,000 signatures.

While self-quarantining together during the pandemic, the "Never Worn White" singer and her beau have reportedly been having a "stressful time." A source told PEOPLE, "They're also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day."

However, it seems the couple has found their footing. In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Perry wore a onesie featuring several pictures of her partner. “Yes, my onesie is just his face repeated,” said the singer.

According to the previously mentioned source, the couple remains focused on the birth of their daughter, who is expected to arrive this summer. "[They] are very excited."

The American Idol judge spoke about being pregnant during this pandemic in the same GMA interview. “Things are going very well, all things considered,” she said. “I’m just grateful for so much and taking it one day at a time.